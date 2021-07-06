Wigan man accused of threatening woman with a knife

Sean O’Donnell, 33, of Walpole Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Wigan justices charged with possessing a large kitchen knife and threatening Emily Liptrot on Vincent Way on June 27 and breaking her door handle and letter box on the same day. The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where a bailed O’Donnell will first appear on August 3.

