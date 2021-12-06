Wigan man accused of trying to incite sexual activity from 13-year-old girl

Wigan and Leigh court

Anthony Tully, 35, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices charged with trying to get the “girl” to engage in a sexual act and also send semi-naked or naked pictures of herself to him.

He is further charged with having sexual communications with a person he knew to be under the age of 16.