Wigan man accused of twice breaching driving ban and being involved in hit and run crash

Anthony Seddon, 57, of Christoper Street, Ince, pleaded not guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit Transporter which collided with a Ford Mondeo, damaging it, on February 5 in Collett Close in Scholes then driving off and failing to report it to police later. He also denies driving the vehicle carelessly and doing so without being insured. Seddon further denies riding a quad bike while banned and having no insurance on August 22. The bench remanded him in custody pending his next appearance before them on September 16.