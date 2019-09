A Wigan man has been accused of a vicious double assault.

Afeez Oberinde, 23, of Derwent Road, Hindley, appeared before Wigan justices accused of inflicting grievious bodily harm on both Matthew and Christopher Horton on December 16 2017.

The alleged GBH of Matthew Horton was said to be with intent, making it an even more serious attack.

The bench released him on unconditional bail and ordered that he appear before a Bolton jusdge on October 9.