Wigan man adds to tally of motoring crimes
A driver with a poor motoring record was caught at the wheel without a licence and insurance while over the liquor limit.
Alexandru Dodu, 22, of Princess Road, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to admit the offences, which included giving an alcohol reading of more than double the limit when stopped by police in a Vauxhall Astra on Haseldine Street on April 10. The hearing was told he had two years ago been convicted in Norfolk of driving while banned and without insurance while twice failing to surrender to bail. He will be sentenced for the latest offences on June 1.
