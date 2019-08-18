Wigan man admits breach of the peace

A Wigan man who got out of hand at a social gathering has been in front of magistrates for breaching the peace.

Daniel Ralphs, from Manor Street, was taken into police custody in the early hours of Monday morning following an altercation in a high-rise in Scholes.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The 30-year-old admitting to breaching the peace after a disturbance at Derby House.

Justices heard officers had been called to reports of an incident at around 11pm last Sunday week by a resident of the apartment block. Police arrived but saw that no crimes had been committed and left shortly after.

They were called back again at 1am by the resident who had asked Ralphs to leave the property. Initially he refused but then when he did eventually leave he returned on several occasions to kick the door to try and get in.

When police arrived they took him into custody in the belief that he would continue going back to the property.

This week Ralphs appeared in court and promised to keep the peace.

He agreed to be bound over for six months to the sum of £100 meaning that if he breaches the peace again he will have to pay the full amount.