Botond Berzsenyi, 23, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, previously pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, but changed his pleas to guilty as a three-day trial was due to begin at Bolton Crown Court.

It followed an incident in Bolton on June 25, when he drove a Mercedes E Class car on Chorley New Road dangerously and was in a collision with Natalie Standish, who was injured.

Bolton Crown Court

He then conspired to make a false report that the car had been stolen in order to pervert the course of justice, the court heard.