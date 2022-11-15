Wigan man admits dangerous driving after woman hurt in hit and run
A Wigan man has admitted being involved in a hit and run crash which injured a woman and then claiming the car had been driven by a thief.
Botond Berzsenyi, 23, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, previously pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, but changed his pleas to guilty as a three-day trial was due to begin at Bolton Crown Court.
It followed an incident in Bolton on June 25, when he drove a Mercedes E Class car on Chorley New Road dangerously and was in a collision with Natalie Standish, who was injured.
Most Popular
He then conspired to make a false report that the car had been stolen in order to pervert the course of justice, the court heard.
Berzsenyi was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing and will appear at the same court to find out his sentence on December 9.