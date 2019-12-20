Wigan man admits drug-driving

A man who admitted to driving while under the influence of drugs will have to wait until next year to discover what his punishment will be.

Dean Savino pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Note on Powell Street, in Wigan town centre, while over the legal limit for two drugs.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The 40-year-old had both benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine, and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the main active ingredient in cannabis, in his blood.

The offences took place on May 5 this year.

Savino, of Lynton Avenue, Beech Hill, was given an interim disqualification from driving when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

His case was adjourned until Monday January 6 for sentencing.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.