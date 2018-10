A man has admitted to molesting a woman and to being a flasher.

Joel Bogart, 27, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to intentionally sexually touching a woman over the age of 16 without her consent on October 20 in Leigh.

He also admitted to exposing himself on the same day. Justices released him on bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing on November 14.