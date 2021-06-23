Wigan man admits having child and animal porn images
A Wigan man has admitted to making and distributing indecent images of children and possessing film of human intercourse with a horse.
Darren Burns, 49, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to face seven charges in all, including making 23 pictures which fall into the gravest category of seriousness (A) as well as two category B images and 26 category C.
Burns is separately charged with distributing nine category A images, one B category picture and two category C. And he is further charged with possessing extreme pornographic images of intercourse with a horse.
All the offences are alleged to have happened between July 20 2018 and December 23 2019. The bench released him on bail pending his sentencing by a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 14.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.