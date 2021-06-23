Wigan man admits having child and animal porn images

Darren Burns, 49, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to face seven charges in all, including making 23 pictures which fall into the gravest category of seriousness (A) as well as two category B images and 26 category C.

Burns is separately charged with distributing nine category A images, one B category picture and two category C. And he is further charged with possessing extreme pornographic images of intercourse with a horse.

All the offences are alleged to have happened between July 20 2018 and December 23 2019. The bench released him on bail pending his sentencing by a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 14.

Bolton Crown Court