Wigan man admits making hundreds of indecent images of children

Jack Stott, 21, from Ince, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to creating 162 pictures which fall into the gravest legal category of abuse (A), another 88 considered category B and 1,097 category C. He was given a three-year community order involving 45 days or rehabilitation activities, he was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years and the seized equipment on which the images were found was forfeited. He must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £335.