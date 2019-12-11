Wigan man admits possessing thousands of child abuse and dog sex images

A Wigan man has admitted to having vile child porn and scores of extreme images of people having sex with dogs.



Barry Harding-Lenagan, 44, of Chelmsford Mews, Swinley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge facing a charge of possessing 240 images “which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal, namely a dog, which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.”

The hearing took place at Bolton Crown Court

He admitted to that offence and also to creating 2,313 indecent images of child abuse, 14 of which fall into the most serious category (A) and a further nine in category B. The remainder were category C.

The hearing was told that, acting on information, police executed a warrant at his home on March 18 2018 and seized four devices on which the offending material was later discovered.

Harding-Lenagan was given a three-year community order and ordered to sign onto the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.