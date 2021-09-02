Wigan man admits £2.7k benefit fraud

Gary Bale, 34, of Claude Street, Pemberton, stood before justices to plead guilty to two counts of dishonestly failing to cancel wrongfully paid credits in March and June of 2019. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £170 to the court and victim services.

