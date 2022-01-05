Wigan man admits racial harassment of woman
A 12-month restraining order has been imposed on a man who admitted racially-aggravated harassment.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 7:23 am
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 7:24 am
Mark Rogers, 59, of Columbus Street, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to admit that he filmed Florence Middleton with his phone and used racial language towards her between August and November.
Rogers, as well as having no contact with Ms Middleton, must also pay £300 to the court, victim services and a fine.