Wigan man admits to having animal porn and child abuse images

A pervert has admitted to having hundreds of vile images of child abuse and one of animal porn on his computer.

Michael Berry appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to three specimen charges of creating indecent pictures of children.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

Of these, 417 fell into the most serious category of sexual activities with children (A).

Another 226 were category B and 162 were classified as C. All were in contravention of the 1978 Protection of Children Act.

The 34-year-old of Ash Grove, Orrell, also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead an animal, namely a dog and unknown animal and which was grossly offensive.

An interim ruling was made for him to sign on to the Sex Offenders’ Register and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing.

Berry was released on unconditional bail pending his appearance before a judge on March 13.