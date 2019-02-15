Wigan man admits to murdering wife

A Wigan man has admitted to murdering his wife, who was found dead after failing to pick her children up from school.

Dana Abdullah, of Leigh Road, will be sentenced after pleading guilty to the murder of Avan Najmadeen.

Avan Najmadeen

The 32-year-old mother-of-four was found at her home on Glebedale Road in Stoke-on-Trent, at around 5pm on Monday, October 1.

The alarm was raised when she failed to turn up at her children’s school to pick them up at the end of the day.

The youngsters, aged between four and 11, are believed to be being cared for by friends and neighbours.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had died as a result of multiple stab wounds. Abdullah, 35, appeared at Stafford Crown Court earlier this week, where he admitted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on April 1.

A 33-year-old man from Wigan was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released with no further action, while a 33-year-old man from Liverpool was released under investigation.