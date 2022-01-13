Wigan man admitted making over 15,000 indecent images of children
A Wigan man has admitted to making 15,543 indecent images of children.
Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Barrie Traynor, 40 of Warrington Road, Abram, was given a four-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.
He must also complete a 30-day Horizon programme for sex offenders and 150 hours of unpaid work while he will be the subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same amount of time.
The court heard that all the images fell into the lowest category of abuse seriousness: C.