Wigan man admitted making over 15,000 indecent images of children

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Barrie Traynor, 40 of Warrington Road, Abram, was given a four-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.

He must also complete a 30-day Horizon programme for sex offenders and 150 hours of unpaid work while he will be the subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same amount of time.