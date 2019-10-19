Wigan man ambushed and left for dead tells of his terrifying ordeal

A Wigan man who was ambushed by a stranger and left for dead in the street has spoken out about the horrific ordeal.

The victim, who has asked to remain anonymous, was rushed to hospital and put on life support following the random attack outside the Bear’s Paw in Hindley last Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.45pm and the 28-year-old was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for trauma treatment. “I was taken to Salford because it was a head injury,” he said. “I was unresponsive on the floor. There was glass and blood all around me.

“I had to have several scans while I was there and was put on an oxygen tank.”

Although he has no recollection of the events, the man - who lives near Wigan town centre - says that he believes he was hit with a bottle due to the extent of his injuries and the glass on the ground around him.

“The back of my head is all cut and I have a hole in my ear,” he added. “I also have a bruised ear and it was bleeding.

“Police officers said they had seen the CCTV footage and I was only hit once but it’s weird that I have three separate injuries.”

Although unsure of the events leading up to the incident, the victim said he thinks was outside having a cigarette alone at the time of the attack.

“I’m not sure what happened,” he added. “No one, including the police have told me the circumstances of the incident.

"I don’t remember anything about it. One minute I was having a drink with my father-in-law and the next minute I was in hospital with my family around me.”

The incident gained traction on social media after a member of the public posted a grainy photograph of the victim on the floor outside the pub.

The accompanying message said that the man had been “left for dead” and that paramedics had not arrived at the scene.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has since confirmed that they did attend an incident on Market Street that evening and that someone was taken to hospital.

Police are yet to confirm if any arrests have been made, but the victim says that his attacker has been “let off” after claiming self defence.

“There is CCTV of him hitting me and me not attempting to hit anybody before that,” he said.

“My body is in bad pain now and I have to recover which is a massive inconvenience.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 and Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.