Wigan man and woman deny having £14,000 worth of drugs to peddle

A Wigan man and woman have denied a string of allegations against them that they are drug dealers.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 3:45 pm

Michelle Cooper, of Tulip Drive, Beech Hill, and 31-year-old Jordan Needham, of Willow Grove, Golborne, face five charges each of possessing cocaine, diamorphine (medical heroin) amphetamine and cannabis together worth around £14,000 pounds with intent to supply them.

Two arrested and drugs and cash seized after police raid on Wigan borough home

They are also charged with possessing cannabis, a taser and £2,188 in cash, the last of which is alleged to be the proceeds of crime.

Both defendants are alleged to have been armed with tasers

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Kingsdown Road, Abram on July 21 2020.

Needham has further denied possessing another £610 in criminal proceeds and a second charge of taser possession on the same day in Morden Avenue, Golborne.

They were both granted unconditional bail until they make a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 3.

Neither has yet entered a plea.