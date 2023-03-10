News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man appears before a Carlisle judge to admit peddling hard drugs

A Wigan man has admitted to being involved in the supply of drugs.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit charged Cain Turner, 31, of Sarah Street, Hindley Green, with conspiracy to supply class A substances only earlier this month.

Making his first appearance before a Carlisle Crown Court judge, he immediately pleaded guilty to the charge.

Carlisle Crown Court
Reece Barnes, 30, of Elim Grove, Windermere, is accused of the same offence but has entered a not guilty plea.

A trial date of January 24 2024 has been set and so Turner will only be sentenced at its conclusion.

Meanwhile both men have been remanded into custody.