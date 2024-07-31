Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan man armed with a flick knife was arrested a short distance from where a vigil was taking place to remember the victims of the Southport knife attacks.

Officers received a report at 6.50pm yesterday (Tuesday) that a man had been seen with a knife on Eastbank Street in the town centre.

This was only a short distance from where thousands of people gathered for a vigil to pay tribute to the three young girls killed in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Hart Street, Southport.

Members of the public take part in a vigil near to the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a "ferocious" knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday.

Officers attended and a man was detained at around 6.55pm, and a flick knife recovered.

There are no reports anyone was injured during the incident.

A 32-year-old man from Standish was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, and taken into custody.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy of Merseyside Police said: “We know too well the devastating impact knife crime can have for victims, their families and friends, and those who carry them.“This week has seen an unspeakable tragedy unfold in Southport, and this incident occurred a short distance from where a vigil had been happening where the community was paying their respects to all those affected.“Officers made a swift arrest and have seized a knife that could have been used to cause harm in our communities.“Those offenders who carry them have no place whatsoever in our communities.“Every day we are carrying out stop checks, warrants and land searches to take knives off our streets, but as this incident shows, the assistance of members of the public in telling us where they are stored and who is carrying them is vital to ensure the safety of families and residents."

DM @MerPolCC on X, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook or call 101 quoting incident reference 886 of 30 July if you have information on this incident. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.