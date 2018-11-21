Wigan man arrested after burglary at Cheshire home

A Wigan man has been arrested by officers after a burglary at a Cheshire home.



Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, November 20 a Weaverham resident spotted two men breaking into an address on Leigh Way after they saw the back door had been damaged.

Officers attended the scene to find three sets of keys missing including a car key, however the car had not been stolen.

A 31-year-old man was located by a member of the public nearby and then arrested by officers on suspicion of burglary and is currently in custody.

Detective Constable Paul Matchett, of Northwich BIT, said: “This swift arrest was only made thanks to the local community who disturbed the burglars in action.

“Thankfully no one was in the home at the time and it’s down to information from the residents who raised the alarm that we were able to ensure an arrest was made.

“I would appeal to anyone else who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and call 101.”

Any information can be given to police via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to submit it online.

Visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/ and quote IML 246919.