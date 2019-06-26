Wigan man arrested after car stopped and suspected drugs seized by police

A man from the borough has been arrested after police stopped a car and seized what are suspected to be illegal drugs.

The 20-year-old from Ashton was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed abode was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police stopped a Volvo which had two occupants on Crow Lane West in Newton le Willows at around 5.25pm on Tuesday June 25.

It was first sighted on Crow Lane East in Earlestown and police suspected it was uninsured, discovering a strong smell of cannabis when the vehicle was pulled over.

Suspected cannabis and other items were recovered from the vehicle, which is now being analysed by forensics.

A further search found suspected cocaine as well.

Both men were taken to a police station for questioning.

Anyone with information on suspected drug supply in their community can contact police on 101 or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.