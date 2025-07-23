A Wigan man has been arrested by police investigating a serious assault involving a suspected crossbow.

At around 10pm on Sunday, July 13, it was reported that a man in his 50s had been assaulted on Downway Lane, in St Helens, by a group of males armed with a weapon.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious leg and facial injuries. He has since been discharged.

Police have been investigating what happened and as part of their ongoing inquiries, a 35-year-old man from Wigan has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent.

A general view of Downway Lane in St Helens

He was detained and taken to hospital, where he remains due to ongoing treatment for a leg injury.

Inquiries are ongoing to find other suspects involved in the incident and identify the weapon involved.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward, as well as anyone with video footage.

The group of five males, who were all wearing dark clothing and face coverings, fled on foot towards Fleet Lane.

Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings, from Merseyside Police, said: “The investigation is progressing and we have now arrested a man in connection with the incident.

“Although an arrest has been made, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward so we can identify all the people involved.

“We believe that five males fled the area on foot and enquiries are ongoing to locate them and find any weapons used in this incident.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the general area who saw or heard anything suspicious or believes they captured something significant on their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera.

“We know that violence and weapons causes misery on our streets and we would ask for the public’s help in coming forward with any bit of information they have so we can find the people responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk via X or on Facebook, via its website or by calling 101 quoting incident reference 25000577410.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.