A Wigan man is the eighth person to be arrested over disorder in Southport on Tuesday evening, the day after a knife attack left three girls dead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police said a 32-year-old man, from Wigan, was arrested on Friday (August 2) on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Chief Insp Tony Roberts said: “The investigation is progressing well as we continue to identify more people involved in the disgraceful scenes in Southport on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a time when the Southport community should have been in mourning following the tragic murders of Bebe, Elsie and Alice, they were instead left feeling in fear of this violent group.

Shocking violence broke out just hours after a vigil for the victims of the Southport stabbings earlier this week

“With more speculation of planned protests in Merseyside, as well as other parts of the country, I want to make it clear that we will leave no stone unturned to arrest anyone involved in such disgraceful disorder.”

A joint statement from Southport’s religious leaders has said that Islamophobia “must not be allowed to fester in our society”.

Senior Imam Qari Asim read out a joint statement from Muslim, Jewish and Christian leaders outside Southport Mosque on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some who have chosen to use what should be a moment of collective grief to sow the seeds of division, spread Islamophobia and attack the mosque here in Southport,” the joint statement said.

“People from all of our faiths live as minority communities in different places across the world and understand what it is like to be persecuted.

“And in times like this, we must all stand together and not let division destroy community cohesion in our cities and towns.

“We stand here today, united in our grief and resolute in our condemnation of those opportunists who have shamelessly attempted to undermine and divide our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that the community here in Southport, and the country as a whole, must now come together to challenge hatred based on people’s identities. In particular, the rising levels of Islamophobia must not be allowed to fester in our society.”

A joint statement from Southport’s religious leaders said they are “united to defeat all forms of hatred and extremism in our country”.

Reading the statement, Qari Asim said: “We have seen the power of ordinary people of all faiths and beliefs coming together here in Southport, joining efforts to clean up the streets and repair the damage caused to the mosque here, which was so heartening to see and this is what makes our country so special.

“This is what characterises Britain, where diversity is celebrated and nourished. This is what makes us proud to stand here representing our different faiths, but united in humanity. We are united for humanity, and we stand up for one another, that we can extend a hand of friendship, even in the darkest of times, that we can build community instead of breaking it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As communities, we have a lot more in common than that which divides us and this symbolic show of diversity in backgrounds, in faiths, in gender, in our thoughts, shows that we are united to defeat all forms of hatred and extremism in our country. Thank you.”