Wigan man arrested in connection with Southport riots
The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after footage allegedly captured him throwing a missile at police officers during the large-scale public disorder on Sussex Road in Southport in July.
He is still in police custody to be questioned.
Det Insp Paula Jones said: “This latest arrest demonstrates that we continue to remain steadfast in our investigation to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside.
“The abhorrent behaviour of those who took part brought disgrace to the region and will not be tolerated.
"We continue to be committed to ensure those responsible are held to account, including those who travelled to Merseyside to cause trouble.
“We have reviewed more than 12,000 pieces of footage, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”