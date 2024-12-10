Wigan man arrested in connection with Southport riots

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 10:37 BST
A Wigan man has been arrested as Merseyside Police continue to crackdown on this summers riots in Southport.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after footage allegedly captured him throwing a missile at police officers during the large-scale public disorder on Sussex Road in Southport in July.

He is still in police custody to be questioned.

placeholder image
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “This latest arrest demonstrates that we continue to remain steadfast in our investigation to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside.

“The abhorrent behaviour of those who took part brought disgrace to the region and will not be tolerated.

"We continue to be committed to ensure those responsible are held to account, including those who travelled to Merseyside to cause trouble.

“We have reviewed more than 12,000 pieces of footage, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

The total number of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 158, with 112 charged and 85 sentenced to 178 years and 10 months.

Images and footage are still being worked through so police continue to urge people with any information to get in touch via the public portal mipp.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Current galleries of people officers would like to speak to can be found on their X and Facebook pages, and on the force website News | Merseyside Police.

