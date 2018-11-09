Wigan man attacked children with a fishing rod

A Wigan man who subjected three child victims to appalling cruelty has had his sentence slashed on appeal.

Ian Gore, 57, of Atherton Road, Hindley, was jailed for six years at Bolton Crown Court in April for six offences of cruelty to a person under 16.

“He hit children using belts or a fishing rod. He brandished a machete and threatened to cut their fingers off,” London’s Appeal Court heard.

He had been described as an “excessive drinker” and “aggressive and violent”, Mr Justice Goss told the court in London.

Describing the psychological harm caused to Gore’s victims, he added: “This is a tragic case.

“The long-term impact on these children is unknown, but they will have long-term effects.”

Gore’s lawyers said he had pleaded guilty, was remorseful and had “taken steps to address his drinking”.

The appeal judge, sitting with two others, concluded: “These children have all suffered psychological harm. Nevertheless, the sentence was too high.”

Gore’s sentence was cut to four years and six months.