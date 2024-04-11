Wigan man awaits his sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting two police detectives
A Wigan man who assaulted two detectives will find out his punishment next month.
Kyle Johnston, 20, of Thirlmere Avenue, Ince, has admitted assaulting Det Con Carl Smith by beating him and the common assault of Det Con Paul Hesketh.
Both attacks took place on March 21, while they were working as police officers.
Johnston was remanded on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 10.