Wigan man back behind bars after 305th theft just days after leaving prison

A notorious Wigan crook is back behind bars having been convicted of his 305th theft just days after prison release.

Prolific shoplifter Arthur McLean tasted freedom last Friday, but by Tuesday had already returned to his criminal ways by snatching £20 worth of meat from Heron Foods in the town centre.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

For that offence Wigan magistrates gave the 48-year-old St George’s Hostel resident a conditional discharge.

But no sooner had he left court than he went and stole a £30 Armani gift set from Boots in the Grand Arcade. He thought he had got away with it, but when he returned to the store later he was recognised and tackled by security guard Anthony Holland after a struggle.

Arrested and back in the dock a day later, the bench was less merciful and sent McLean back to jail, having been told that he had previously been convicted of no fewer than 304 thefts.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said the gift set was not recovered and McLean told police he had given it to someone. The court heard it was possible he was stealing for someone else.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Holland said: “Arthur is an absolute drain on me. I’m fed up of having to kick him out of the centre.”

He said McLean, whom he suspected had taken drug spice that day, would leave the centre by one exit and return using a different entrance to steal again.

McLean had been released from prison on September 20 after being jailed for 12 weeks for battery and a public order offence.

Nick Woosey, defending, said McLean was given somewhere to stay and received benefits when he was released, but was then subjected to a “violent mugging” and left with no money.

He took the meat from Heron Foods because he was hungry and a request for more money from the Department for Work and Pensions was refused.

McLean denied being violent towards security staff at Boots, claiming he was “manhandled” by workers who used “excessive force”. He has a breathing disorder and felt “panicky”, Mr Woosey said.

McLean pleaded guilty to theft from Boots and admitted breaching the conditional discharge, meaning he would be sentenced again for stealing from Heron Foods.

Mr Woosey, who described McLean as “vulnerable”, urged justices not to send him to prison, but instead consider offering help to clean up his act.

He said: “What is clear is that my client gets custody on a regular basis and he becomes a revolving door problem to the court. There has to be a point when we ask what else can we offer so he is not committing crime and going in and out of custody.”

But magistrates decided against this, instead jailing McLean for six weeks for each offence, to run consecutively.

He must also pay £29.99 in compensation to Boots.

Peter Tighe, chairman of the bench, told McLean: “You are in a vicious circle and it’s a vicious circle of your own making.”