Wigan man banned from the road for drug driving
A young man has been banned from driving for a year after admitting to being at the wheel when under the influence of cannabis.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:17 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:18 pm
Layton Gee, 23, of Manor Road, Hindley, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having taken the illegal drug before he was stopped by police at the wheel of a Chevrolet Matiz on Chapel Green Road last December 14. A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that as well as serving the ban, he also has £239 to pay.
