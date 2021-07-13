Wigan man banned from the road for drug driving

A young man has been banned from driving for a year after admitting to being at the wheel when under the influence of cannabis.

Layton Gee, 23, of Manor Road, Hindley, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having taken the illegal drug before he was stopped by police at the wheel of a Chevrolet Matiz on Chapel Green Road last December 14. A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that as well as serving the ban, he also has £239 to pay.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court
