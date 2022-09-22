Wigan man battered by four thugs who burst into his home and stole his TV

Residents say they had heard that the victims were beaten with a baseball bat and someone was stabbed in the eye, but neither relatives nor police have confirmed this.

Officers were called to an address on Viscount Road, Marsh Green, on the night of Wednesday September 21.

General view of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, Wigan - scene of a police incident.

A spokesperson for GMP, said: “We were called by colleagues at NWAS shortly after 10.35pm last night to a report of a man being assaulted at an address on Viscount Road, Wigan.

“It is believed four men broke into the victim’s home before threatening and assaulting him, and then made off with a TV.

“A second man was also at the address and injured during the incident.

“Both men were taken to hospital with physical injuries that thankfully aren’t believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Two arrests have been made and an investigation is under way by detectives in our Wigan CID."

Wigan Today spoke to a family member but they declined to comment.

A resident, said: “We heard loads of shouting and noise coming from a house and police were outside.

"We heard that a guy got badly beaten up and he’s not in a good way.”

A second resident said: “We were all in bed when we heard loud shouting but it was coming from round the other side of the street.

"We heard that someone got stabbed in the eye and beaten with a bat but we’re not sure if it’s true.”

A third resident said: “I heard loud shouting but I haven’t got a clue what it was.”

Information about the incident can be passed to Greater Manchester Police via its LiveChat facility online or by calling 101, quoting incident 3776. Alternatively members of the public can ring the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.