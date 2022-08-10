Wigan man changes plea to admit making hundreds of indecent images of children

Ian Mellor, 44, of Moor Road, Orrell, had denied making 50 of the most serious category of image (A), 102 category B and 376 category C images.
But he changed his plea to guilty at Bolton Crown Court and was sentenced to a three-year community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.
Monks was made subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must pay a £400 fine and £85 victim surcharge.