Wigan man changes plea to admit making hundreds of indecent images of children

A Wigan man who made hundreds of indecent images of children has been given a community order.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:55 am

Ian Mellor, 44, of Moor Road, Orrell, had denied making 50 of the most serious category of image (A), 102 category B and 376 category C images.

But he changed his plea to guilty at Bolton Crown Court and was sentenced to a three-year community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Bolton Crown Court

