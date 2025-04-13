Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act after a policeman was attacked.

The officer from the Leigh East Neighbourhood team was injured Friday evening (April 11), and needed hospital treatment for puncture wounds to his left hand.

Lee Draper, 46, of Cinnamon Avenue in Hindley was arrested and has since been charged with an offence of failing to keep a dangerous dog under control and allowing it to injure a person contrary to section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Leigh town centre.

Draper is first due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on 14 May 14.