Wigan man charged after reports of homeless man being abused

A man has been charged with a number of offences relating to the abuse of a man in Wigan.



Cieran Harrison, of Logwood Place, Wigan, has been charged with a grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm against Jamshid Mohammade on February 11.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

He has also been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a offensive weapon.

The 32-year-old was remanded to appear before Wigan Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).



This is in relation to a report made to police that a homeless man had his benefits stolen and was assaulted with a golf club, causing serious injury.