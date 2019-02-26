Wigan man charged after Wigan war memorial desecration

A man has appeared in court accused of desecrating a Wigan war memorial.



Peter Rosbotham appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates at the weekend charged with criminal damage.

The charge relates to an incident last Friday morning at Ince Bar when it was alleged that a man grabbed a poppy wreath from the cenotaph and flung it into the road.

Reports of the incident brought widespread condemnation, not least from a former Wigan mayor and Royal British Legion stalwart Coun John Hilton and Capt Jimmy Aspinall who heads up Wigan’s Army Reserve Centre.

Rosbotham, 54, of Silverdale Avenue, Ince, is also accused of threatening a person with a knife or sharp-bladed article.

This relates to another incident on the same day alleged to have happened at Wigan town centre’s McDonald’s outlet on Standishgate.

Justices remanded Rosbotham on bail pending a further court appearance.