Wigan man charged following incident in which a car was allegedly driven at pedestrians

A man has been charged following an incident in which a vehicle was allegedly driven at a group of pedestrians in Ashton-In-Makerfield.
Ryan Ashcroft (21/09/1991), of Hawthorne Avenue, Wigan has been charged with three counts of attempted section 18 assault and one count of dangerous driving.
He will appear before Wigan Magistrates Court on Wednesday 12 February 2020.
Shortly before 3:30am on Sunday 21 July 2019, a passing police patrol came across a three car collision and an ongoing disturbance on Ormskirk Road, Wigan.
Further enquiries disclosed that those involved had been at an earlier altercation in Ashton town centre.