Wigan man charged following incident in which a car was allegedly driven at pedestrians

A man has been charged following an incident in which a vehicle was allegedly driven at a group of pedestrians in Ashton-In-Makerfield.

Ryan Ashcroft (21/09/1991), of Hawthorne Avenue, Wigan has been charged with three counts of attempted section 18 assault and one count of dangerous driving.

Police have charged a Wigan man in connection with the incident

He will appear before Wigan Magistrates Court on Wednesday 12 February 2020.

Shortly before 3:30am on Sunday 21 July 2019, a passing police patrol came across a three car collision and an ongoing disturbance on Ormskirk Road, Wigan.

Further enquiries disclosed that those involved had been at an earlier altercation in Ashton town centre.