A Wigan man has been charged as part of of an operation into organised drug supply.

Nine people were arrested and five were charged as part of the partnership strikes across the country.

Under Operation Sentinel, officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), National Crime Agency and Durham Constabulary, with the support of Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit , North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and Cleveland Police carried out seven simultaneous targeted warrants.

The warrants were carried out at addresses on Queen Street, Birch Avenue and Byerley Road in Shildon, Hambleton Road in Coundon, McCullagh Gardens in Bishop Auckland, Leedham Close in Sheffield and Curtis Street in Wigan.

The planned strikes resulted in the arrest of nine men aged between 17 and 48.

Subsequently five of the men arrested were charged with various offences and have since appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

Those charged were: Matthew Goodwin, 25, of Kinnaird House, Curtis Street, Wigan, charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on importation controlled drug.

Jordan Stoker, 29, of Hambleton Road, Coundon, Bishop Auckland, charged with conspiracy to Supply cocaine, conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on importation controlled drug and disqualified driving.

Paul Lamb, 44, of McCullagh Gardens, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on importation controlled drug.

Brian Stoker, 48, of Birch Avenue, Shildon, Co Durham, charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on importation controlled drug.

Trelawny Brown, 31, of Leedham Close, Sheffield, charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on importation controlled drug.

Three other men were remanded into custody, and the 17-year-old boy has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

NEROCU Detective Inspector Simon Drenon, said: “This has been a fierce display of partnership working between Regional Organised Crime Units, local police and the NCA which has seen a fantastic result for communities.

“Organised drug supply, in whatever form, leads to a range of other issues such as violence and exploitation and we know profits from drugs are often then invested in wider organised crime such as continued Class A drug supply, firearms, modern slavery and child sexual exploitation.

“We will continue to work with our partners under Operation Sentinel to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs.”

If you have any information about drug supply, you can report it to your local police or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.