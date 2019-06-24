Wigan man charged in connection with knife attack on woman and teenager

A man has appeared in court after a woman and a teenager suffered knife injuries in an attack.

Darren Latham, 33, of Kendal Road, Wigan, was charged with two offences of assault and dangerous driving after the incident on Thursday evening.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Police were called at 9.25pm to a report of an altercation at a house on Derry Road in the Ribbleton area of Preston.

It is believed a man stabbed a woman in her 30s, causing injuries to her arm and face.

A 16-year-old girl who tried to intervene was also attacked, suffering an injury to her head.

They were both taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for lacerations which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Insp Martin Pearson said: “Our thoughts are with the two victims of this nasty attack who we hope and trust will make a speedy recovery from their ordeal.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference 1762 of June 20.