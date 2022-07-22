Wigan man charged with drug offence following disturbance in St Helens

Police responded to the incident on Blackbrook Road at around 10.30pm on Monday July 18.

A man was reported to have assaulted a woman by slapping her in the face a number of times.

He then left the area, went to a nearby property and caused damage.

Police responded to the disturbance in St Helens on Monday

Ben Michael Tinsley, 40, of Allscott Way in Ashton was arrested later that evening and has now been charged with a possession of a controlled Class A drug (cocaine).

Tinsley has been bailed and will appear at St Helens Magistrates’ Court on August 23.

Anyone with information on the possession of, storage or use of drugs and weapons is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report crime through the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.