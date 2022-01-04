Wigan man charged with handling stolen caravan and drugs offences
A Wigan man will face a judge over accusations that he dangerously drove a stolen car, was handling a stolen caravan and peddling class A drugs.
Martin Bradshaw, 33, of Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull, stood before borough justices charged with badly driving a Mercedes CLA 45 AMG on Greenough Street, Scholes, Higher Lane and the environs of Haigh Woodland Park on May 6, 2020, that the vehicle was stolen and that he also had in his possession the next day a stolen Swift Moselle static caravan.
Bradshaw is further charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply it.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on January 26, before which he is on unconditional bail.
Katie Rudd, 32, also of Ashbourne Avenue, faces the same charge regarding the caravan. Neither defendant has entered a plea.