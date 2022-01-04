Wigan man charged with handling stolen caravan and drugs offences

Wigan and Leigh court

Martin Bradshaw, 33, of Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull, stood before borough justices charged with badly driving a Mercedes CLA 45 AMG on Greenough Street, Scholes, Higher Lane and the environs of Haigh Woodland Park on May 6, 2020, that the vehicle was stolen and that he also had in his possession the next day a stolen Swift Moselle static caravan.

Bradshaw is further charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply it.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on January 26, before which he is on unconditional bail.