Wigan man charged with strangulation, bullying and assault is refused bail

By Alan Weston
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A 42-year-old man pleaded not guilty to assault and domestic abuse charges.

Ibrahim Yusuf, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, has made his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

He is charged with causing one named female actual bodily harm on June 15 and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour with her for a year up to that date, and to intentionally strangling and assaulting by beating another named female. also on June 15.

Bolton Crown Court

The controlling and coercive behaviour is alleged to include repeated assaults and controlling the complainant's finances.

Yusuf was refused bail and remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing at Bolton Crown Court on September 9. He will go on trial at the same court on December 11.