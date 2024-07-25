Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 42-year-old man pleaded not guilty to assault and domestic abuse charges.

Ibrahim Yusuf, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, has made his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

He is charged with causing one named female actual bodily harm on June 15 and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour with her for a year up to that date, and to intentionally strangling and assaulting by beating another named female. also on June 15.

Bolton Crown Court

The controlling and coercive behaviour is alleged to include repeated assaults and controlling the complainant's finances.