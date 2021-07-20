Wigan man charged with two burglaries in St Helens
Detectives from Operation Castle have charged a Wigan man in connection with two burglaries in St Helens in June.
36-year-old Lee Makin of Buchanan Drive, Hindley Green, Wigan was charged with a burglary in Robins Lane on Sunday, June 6, in which property including a car was stolen; and a burglary at the Glass House pub on Market Street on Friday, June 3.
Makin has been remanded in custody to next appear at Bolton Crown Court on the Friday, August 20.
