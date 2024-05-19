Wigan man denies carrying out two assaults on female relative

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th May 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a family member twice.

Michael Halliwell, 64, of The Coverts, Springfield, is charged with a common assault on Eunice Halliwell on February 23 and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, on May 12.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 20.