Wigan man denies carrying out two assaults on female relative
A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a family member twice.
Michael Halliwell, 64, of The Coverts, Springfield, is charged with a common assault on Eunice Halliwell on February 23 and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, on May 12.
He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 20.