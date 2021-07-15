Wigan man denies catalogue of sex crimes against boys
A Wigan man has denied committing a catalogue of sex crimes, including rapes, against boys dating back more than a quarter of a century.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:36 pm
Norman Williams appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face a total of 20 historical offences dating from 1995 to 2002.
The 58-year-old of Leigh Road, Atherton, was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance at court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on September 24.
A 10-day trial is scheduled to begin on June 13 next year.
