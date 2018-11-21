Wigan man denies having offensive weapon - a stick - in a public place

A Wigan man who denies having an offensive weapon in a public place has elected to be tried by a jury.

Jordan Richardson, 27, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, pleaded not guilty to having a stick when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He did not enter pleas to charges of assaulting an emergency services worker and a section four public order offence.

The allegations relate to an incident in the early hours of Monday on Darlington Street East in Wigan.

Richardson was remanded in custody and will appear at Bolton on December 17.