Wigan man denies racially aggravated threats

A man accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress to his neighbour will stand trial on July 1.



Craig Close, 28, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, is alleged to have used the words towards Anna Szewczyk on April 2.

He faces a second charge of using abusive words to cause alarm or distress where the offence was racially aggravated.

He entered not guilty pleas to both charges when he appeared before Wigan justices.

The racially aggravated allegation could be heard either by magistrates or in the crown court, with Close electing for summary trial in the lower court.

He was remanded on bail until the trial, with conditions not to contact Ms Szewczyk or enter the curtilage of her property.