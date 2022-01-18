Wigan man denies series of child sex crime charges

A Wigan man has denied committing a series of child sex crimes

James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face a total of six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accuses him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13, two more involve getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature, a further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.