Wigan man denies series of vehicle crimes

A Wigan man has denied a string of offences involving breaking into cars.

Kevin Bamber was charged with going equipped for theft, theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a blade.

One of the accusations levelled at the 45-year-old, of no fixed address, involved stealing two pairs of sunglasses and a phone charger.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in a short hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on October 30, and was granted unconditional bail.