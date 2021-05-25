Wigan man denies sex crimes on schoolgirl

It is alleged that Anthony Simpkin, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, molested the youngster from the ages of 14 to 17 on seven occasions and that the sexual touching was without consent.

He faces a further charge of indecent exposure.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 2016 and February 2020.

Bolton Crown Court

He will make his first appearance before a Bolton judge on June 16.