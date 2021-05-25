Wigan man denies sex crimes on schoolgirl
A Wigan man has denied committing a string of sex crimes against one schoolgirl over a four-year period.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:07 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:20 pm
It is alleged that Anthony Simpkin, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, molested the youngster from the ages of 14 to 17 on seven occasions and that the sexual touching was without consent.
He faces a further charge of indecent exposure.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 2016 and February 2020.
He will make his first appearance before a Bolton judge on June 16.
