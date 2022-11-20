Wigan man denies stealing hundreds of pounds from cancer charity
A Wigan man has denied stealing hundreds of pounds in charity cash.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Stephen Wilkinson, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had been due to appear before borough justices charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021.
After entering a not guilty plea to the single charge of theft relating to an incident on October 8 2021, he was released on unconditional bail pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on December 21 for a trial.